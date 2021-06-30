E-scooter crash victim's inquest adjourned while police investigate

An inquest into the death of an e-scooter rider who died after a crash in Wolverhampton has been adjourned while police investigate.

Shakur Pinnock with his mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock
The inquest into the death of 20-year-old Shakur Pinnock was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroners Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The court heard that Mr Pinnock, of Wordsworth Road, in Wolverhampton, died in hospital six days after a collision in the city.

His 19-year-old girlfriend Chante Hoosang was also seriously injured in the crash.

Area coroner Joanne Lees said: "The death of Shakur Pinnock was reported to the coroner's court by West Midlands Police and his family confirmed his details.

"He lived in Wordsworth Road, and was born on November 8, 2000. He died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on June 18.

The scene on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, where tributes have been left for Shakur Pinnock

"He was born in Wolverhampton.

"West Midlands Police reported he was involved in a road traffic collision on June 12 at around 3.25pm on Prestwood Road. The collision involved the e-scooter he was riding and a motor car.

"Shakur was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and sadly he passed away on June 18. He was identified by his family present at the hospital.

"A coroner inquest was required so today I formally open the inquest and adjourn it, for a full inquest to take place on September 29, while my and the police investigation continues.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Shakur Pinnock."

No medical cause of death was given at the opening.

Thousands of pounds has been raised for Mr Pinnock's family in the aftermath of the crash, while his mother has called for helmets to be made mandatory for people riding e-scooters.

