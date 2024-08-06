Watch: Fire crews battle factory blaze after locals woken by bangs that 'sounded like fireworks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews were called to Moat Street, Willenhall, shortly before 5.40am after residents were woken by the sound of 'banging' as the flames took hold.

Photos and video taken by locals showed flames leaping out of the two-storey building which West Midlands Fire Service said was "entirely affected" by the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A two-storey derelict factory, measuring approximately 55m x 50m, had been entirely affected by fire.

The fire early this morning. Image: Nicole Baker

Willenhall factory fire started around 5.40am

"A cordon, measuring around 30m was erected due to the building’s partial collapse and remains in place.

"Five properties were evacuated as a precaution due to their proximity to the fire. Houses were unaffected by fire."