Willenhall school which has 'begun to make positive changes' finds out latest Ofsted rating

In a monitoring inspection, held on June 6, inspectors said that Willenhall E-ACT Academy has 'begun to make positive changes' to the school despite its 'required improvement' rating.

The purpose of the latest inspection was to 'identify and report on the school's progress' following its last full inspection in December 2022, where it was handed the lowest rating.

Since the last Ofsted rating, the academy changed hands, now being led by headteacher Tim Marston, who pushed the school in a new direction aimed at providing a better service for pupils.

In the inspection report, the inspectors said: "You have begun to strengthen the quality of education by ensuring all staff have access to subject-specific training.

"In addition, you have introduced consistent approaches to teaching in all lessons to support pupils' learning. These approaches include ensuring teachers recap previous knowledge and giving pupils regular opportunities.

"While showing signs of being effective, these strategies have not had time to embed fully. Therefore, they have not yet impacted on the outcomes pupils achieve."

In the last inspection in December, where the school was again handed a 'requires improvement' rating, inspectors noted that pupils in the school 'do not get enough opportunities to work independently' and that 'leaders are not providing enough support to pupils who struggle'.

In the report, that was sent to Mr Marston, inspectors said: "Many trust leaders are new in post and have, in a short space of time, gained a clear and realistic view of the school's performance.

"You and senior leaders have bought about the necessary urgency to improve this school. The work underway is beginning to make a positive difference."

Tim Marston, headteacher at Willenhall E-ACT Academy, said: "I am delighted that Ofsted praised the improvements which have already taken place at Willenhall, but we all know there is a great deal more work to go. We have brought in a number of initiatives to improve life at Willenhall across all aspects of school life and these are clearly having an impact.

"I am proud to work alongside a dedicated staff team and we all enjoy working with our fantastic students every day.

"We will continue to work our hardest to change life at Willenhall for the better and look forward to welcoming Ofsted back in soon to show them how much further we have come."