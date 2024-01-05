Black Country road closed due to 'dangerous structure'

Lower Lichfield Street, Willenhall, between Locksmith and Middle Piece Way is closed due to a dangerous structure adjacent to the highway.

The closure was announced at 10.04am on Friday, with National Express West Midlands also announcing diversions to regular bus travel in the area.

The travel group announced that the number 37 service will be diverted to avoid the closed road.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Diversion. Thursday 21st December 2023 - Friday 12th January 2024.

"Lower Lichfield Street is closed between Locksmith Close and Middle Piece Way due to a dangerous structure adjacent to the highway. Service 37 will be on diversion. Apologies for any disruption caused."

Diversions will see the 37 now travel via Clarkes Lane, Walsall Road, Middle Piece Way, Lower Lichfield Street and normal line of route.

From Walsall will be the reverse of above.