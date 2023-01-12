Stunned employees fear their lives may be 'up in the air' after major fire at Willenhall food factory

The scene of the fire at Midland Food Group off Stringes Lane, Willenhall..

Workers from Midland Food Group, on Stringes Lane, gathered opposite the unit where a blaze started in the early hours of the morning.

Among those opposite the site was pastry worker David Richardson, 65, who lives in nearby Slater Street.

Mr Richardson said: "My missus was looking out the window and saw a lot of black smoke, but she thought it was the wood factory further up the road. She opened the door andsaid that it was my workplace on fire. I was in shock.

"I haven't got a job now, but I'm due to retire in March. I more worried about my younger colleagues who have got young families.

"I came out straight-away at about 12.30. There was a lot of black smoke and there were about 19 fire trucks parked up in Stringes Lane and the side roads."

Forklift driver and father-of-two Ryan Walker, 28, of Rhys Thomas Close, Lodge Farm, has worked a the factory on and off for more almost seven years.

"My work partner woke me at 5.30 and when I checked my phone I realised Id missed a lot of calls. I came straight here and was faced with all this. The fire went right through the unit. The roof is gone.

"It makes you feel like you need to be looking for another job. I initially worked here for five years then left for another job. I've been back 18 months as it suited my family life to work close to home.