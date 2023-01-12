Firefighters dealing with 'large scale incident' in Willenhall as residents told to close windows

Residents have been advised to close their windows.
huge fire @ Midlands Meats. Mini explosions woke us up. Avoid area! @ExpressandStar #Willenhall pic.twitter.com/Ci96rtb7rY— ash. (@ashytm) January 12, 2023
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the incident happened in the early hours, however, it remains unclear what has happened.
Road closures include High Road, Straight Road, Ashmore Lake Way, Slater Street to Stringes Road and Clarkes Lane is closed at the roundabout to Ashmore Lake.
Due to a large scale incident in the Willenhall area, there are some road closures in place— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 12, 2023
Residents advised to keep windows and doors closed