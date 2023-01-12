Notification Settings

Firefighters dealing with 'large scale incident' in Willenhall as residents told to close windows

Willenhall

Road closures are in place as firefighters are dealing with a 'large scale incident' in the Willenhall area.

Residents have been advised to close their windows.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the incident happened in the early hours, however, it remains unclear what has happened.

Road closures include High Road, Straight Road, Ashmore Lake Way, Slater Street to Stringes Road and Clarkes Lane is closed at the roundabout to Ashmore Lake.

