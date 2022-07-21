Notification Settings

Grease is the word at Willenhall Primary School

By Nathan Rowe

Grease is the word at a Willenhall primary school as staff and pupils celebrated their last day of term.

Pictured with year six students are front left, Rebecca Adams, Hannah Lewis and Lindsey Lawson

Year six pupils at Lodge Farm Primary School in Willenhall, Walsall, have been working on a leavers assembly which will see them perform songs and dances from the 1978 musical.

Parent Connie Jackson has also been giving up her free time to teach the children ahead of the assembly.

Headteacher Mrs Boys said the current year six pupils will be missed very much.

She said: "The children have learnt a dance and song from Grease in preparation for leaving primary.

"We have had a very helpful parent who has been volunteering her time to teach the children.

"They will perform the dance in front of their parents and it will be in their end-of-year video.

"It is just a lovely end to the year for them."

The current year six students have seen two years of their education affected by Covid.

Mrs Boys added: "They have been through a lot with lockdown, they have had issues since year three.

"We will be sad to see them go, they are such a lovely year group.

"They have worked so hard, we couldn't have asked for more on them

"The behaviour of them is exemplary, they are ambitious, hardworking and a credit to Lodge Farm Primary School."

Willenhall
Walsall
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

