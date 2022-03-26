Notification Settings

Man injured in hit-and-run in Willenhall still critical in hospital

By Thomas Parkes

A man injured in a hit-and-run crash in Willenhall is still in a critical condition in hospital, police have said.

Parts of Cheapside, New Road and Walsall Street were cordoned off. Photo: SnapperSK
The man was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drink-driver in the centre of the town at around 4.15pm on Friday.

The car involved left the scene on New Road but is then believed to have been dumped in the car park of Morrisons supermarket shortly afterwards.

The crash happened between the Crown and Royal George pubs and witnesses reported seeing a blue Citroen car, driven by a woman and with children and a dog inside, travelling at speed before being abandoned.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with multiple police cars and ambulances and a 35-year-old woman was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.

She was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and remained in custody on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile the injured man was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Parts of New Road, Walsall Street and Cheapside were cordoned off into the evening, with police tape in place near the Royal George and Poundland.

Specialist collision investigators were also been sent to the car park of Morrisons to examine the abandoned Citroen which was pictured with a shattered front windscreen and damaged bumper.

Anyone who was in the area at the time have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website or by calling 101. Quote log 2740 of 25/3/22.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

