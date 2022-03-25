Drink-drive suspect arrested as man critically injured in Willenhall hit-and-run

Police cordoned off part of Willenhall after a hit-and-run believed to involve a blue Citroen, pictured inset. Photos: SnapperSK

The man was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drink-driver in the centre of the town at around 4.15pm on Friday.

The car involved left the scene on New Road but is then believed to have been dumped in the car park of Morrisons supermarket shortly afterwards.

The crash happened between the Crown and Royal George pubs and witnesses reported seeing a blue Citroen car, driven by a woman and with children and a dog inside, travelling at speed before being abandoned.

A badly damaged car was dumped in Morrisons car park. Photo: SnapperSK

Collision investigators were sent to examine the car. Photo: SnapperSK

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with multiple police cars and ambulances and a 35-year-old woman was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.

She was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and remained in custody on Friday evening.

Police tape in Willenhall town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

Police at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Meanwhile the injured man was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Parts of New Road, Walsall Street and Cheapside have been cordoned off, with police tape in place near the Royal George and Poundland.

Specialist collision investigators have also been sent to the car park of Morrisons to examine the abandoned Citroen which was pictured with a shattered front windscreen and damaged bumper.

Police at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Morrisons remained open as normal on Friday evening.

A police spokesman said: "The injured man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and the road remains cordoned off while we carry out enquiries.