Drink-drive suspect arrested as man critically injured in Willenhall hit-and-run

The man was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drink-driver in the centre of the town at around 4.15pm on Friday.
The car involved left the scene on New Road but is then believed to have been dumped in the car park of Morrisons supermarket shortly afterwards.
The crash happened between the Crown and Royal George pubs and witnesses reported seeing a blue Citroen car, driven by a woman and with children and a dog inside, travelling at speed before being abandoned.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with multiple police cars and ambulances and a 35-year-old woman was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.
She was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and remained in custody on Friday evening.
Meanwhile the injured man was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Parts of New Road, Walsall Street and Cheapside have been cordoned off, with police tape in place near the Royal George and Poundland.
Specialist collision investigators have also been sent to the car park of Morrisons to examine the abandoned Citroen which was pictured with a shattered front windscreen and damaged bumper.
Morrisons remained open as normal on Friday evening.
A police spokesman said: "The injured man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and the road remains cordoned off while we carry out enquiries.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote log 2740 of 25/3/22."