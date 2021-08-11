Community project launched to improve wellbeing in Pelsall

Sharon Pedley, centre, has set up the Connections Cafe at Pelsall Community Centre

The weekly Pelsall Community Connections Cafe (Super Seniors), at the community centre in Station Road, is welcoming anyone who wishes to come along for inspirational talks, quizzes, singalongs and talking therapy sessions.

Community Volunteer facilitator Sharon Pedley said there has been a positive reaction to the project which started three weeks ago.

“The response has been really good,” she said.

“We started off with six ladies and on Monday, August 9, we had 11 attending. The feedback has been very positive.”

Sharon said that the project is not a ‘knit and natter’ session, it is designed to bring people who have been isolated throughout the pandemic back into the community.

She added it is not exclusively for older people but for everyone, male and female – the people in the Pelsall, Brownhills and Aldridge area who have found themselves alone because they have lost partners, are divorced or because their families live far away.

“Some people have been isolating for 18 months and are very wary,” said Sharon. “All our activities are around keeping the mind active, getting back into the community and focusing on health and well-being.”

A poet has been invited to visit later this month to explain how poetry can help ease anxiety and promote relaxation.

A Neighbourhood Watch coordinator is also scheduled to attend to give a talk on how to stay safe and secure.

A therapist is also available for one-to-one sessions for anyone who wishes to talk about any problems they may have in confidence.

Pelsall Community Connections Cafe (Super Seniors) sessions take place every Monday from 1pm to 3pm. "We are planning for the project to run for six months but we will extend it if the demands is there,” said Sharon.

“Anyone wishing to attend can come along.”