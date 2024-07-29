Renovation of Darlaston football club given boost with ASDA cash windfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

FC Darlaston is transforming The Recreation Ground, Darlaston, after taking over the facility 16 months ago.

ASDA has donated £600 which will be used to renovate the male and female toilets.

The St Lawrence Way superstore community champion Diane Green identifies good causes and charities in the town who will benefit from a donation from ASDA.

She said: "FC Darlaston has turned The Rec into a wonderful community facility and ASDA has been happy to support them. This is not the first donation ASDA has made to the club, this facilities is all about the community, it touches all ages. And not just the people who play football, the club house is available for the community to hire for events and groups.

"ASDA hold community meetings here too, it is perfect."

FC Darlaston chairman Michael Greatrex thanked ASDA for the community grant.

He said: "We took over the place 16 months ago and have brought the clubhouse back to life, invested in new new nine a side pitches, new two youth five a side pitches, installed kitchen facilities and now thanks to ASDA can replace the flooring in the male and female toilets, the flooring is not in the best condition and needs changing.

"We have done a lot since we took over, it was pretty much derelict but we have had a full overhaul of the clubhouse. We have become a big part of the community, we hold quizzes, music, comedy and people hire the venue for weddings too."