Residents speak of shock as man dies after being hit by lorry in Bloxwich street

A police cordon has been put in place after the man died after being hit at around 10.30am.

An investigation into the death has now been launched, with police saying the lorry driver had remained at the scene and was assisting officers with their inquiries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "His family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them and his friends at this devastating time. We'll be offering them all the support we can.

"The driver remained at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries. We're in the early stages of our investigation and will be reviewing all available CCTV and speaking to potential witnesses."

A police cordon has been placed along the stretch of road, with walkers advised to stick to the opposite walkway

Residents in the area said that while they didn't hear or see the incident, a large police presence had responded quickly.

Joyce Tamms, of Bloxwich Road, said: "It's horrible. I didn't see anything but the police and ambulance showed up really quickly.

"It's horrible really. It's quite a quiet road really. You rarely see anything like this."

Residents and walkers were being allowed down the street while the investigation takes place, with pedestrians being asked to stick to one side so as not to disturb the scene.

Investigators will continue to work at the scene for the rest of the day

Damian Walker, another Bloxwich Road resident, said:"It's a shame to hear about the person who died, I hope his family are okay."

West Midlands Police officers have contacted the 50-year-old's family and are offering support where needed.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police by calling 101 or on the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 1351 of 12/12/23.