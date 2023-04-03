'It's just horrible': Horrified neighbours reel after two die in Bloxwich house fire

A picture of the scene of the fire taken by a neighbour shortly after emergency services arrived

Bloxwich residents were speaking after a man and a woman died following a house fire early this morning.

At about 2am, emergency services responded to reports of a house fire on Croxdene Avenue.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Fire Service said: "Three fire engines, crewed by 15 fighters from Walsall, Bloxwich and Willenhall fire stations attended a severe fire in a two-storey house.

"We are saddened to confirm that, despite the best efforts of the fire and ambulance crews at the scene, two people rescued from the building were confirmed to have died at the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients, a man and a woman. Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

The ambulance service also said nothing could be done to save the woman, and she was also confirmed dead at the scene.

Police on the scene on Monday morning

Mark Warren, 45, who lives in Croxdene Avenue, said: "I didn't know them too well. I saw the fire from my window, it was pretty bad - I was actually woken up by our dog who must have seen the lights.

"It looked horrible, you could see the smoke coming out of the windows and some flickering from the fire. I feel so sorry for the people who have died."

Dianne Smith, 65, also a resident of Croxdene Avenue, said: "I didn't really know anything was happening until the emergency services started to come down the street.

"It's absolutely horrible that something like this has happened. You have to feel sorry for the families of these people, it's absolutely horrible. We hardly have any fires or incidents in this street really. It's just horrible."

Andy Simkins, another resident of the street, said: "Me and my partner were woken up by the lights at around 2am, there were so many cars on the street, we knew something bad must have happened.

"There were so many cars on the street so fast, we honestly knew it was something bad. It's horrible to hear, we feel really bad for the families of the people who have died."