Man and woman die after Bloxwich house fire in early hours of this morning

Emergency crews were called out in the early hours of this morning

Emergency services were called to Croxdene Avenue in Bloxwich, Walsall, where they found the two patients in a critical condition.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called by firefighters at 2.28am, sending an ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients, a man and a woman," they said.

The man was described as in a critical condition and received advanced life support at the scene.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," the spokesperson added.

The ambulance service also said nothing could be done to save the woman, and she was also confirmed dead at the scene.