Man led to safety from smoke-filled house after cigarette starts kitchen fire

Fire crews were called to an address on Weston Crescent in the early hours where a fire had broken out. Photo: Google Street Map

The fire broke out soon after 5am, with firefighters and paramedics called to Weston Crescent in Aldridge, Walsall.

Crews from Aldridge Fire Station attended the scene and used breathing apparatus to lead a man to safety from a house filled with smoke.

The fire was found to be a small one in the kitchen, caused by a cigarette which was not properly put out, and was quickly extinguished by crews.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation and given oxygen at the scene by crews, but no further treatment was required.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 5.23am on Friday 26 November, West Midlands Fire Service were called to a reported dwelling fire in Aldridge in Walsall.

"Firefighters from Aldridge Station attended and wearing Breathing Apparatus led a man to safety from a house filled with smoke.

"Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the kitchen of the property which was started in the kitchen when a cigarette was not properly put out.

"The man was treated with oxygen at the scene for smoke inhalation by our crews.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also sent a crew to the scene, but were stood down shortly after arrival.

The fire at the address in Aldridge is the latest in a number of fires caused by cigarettes and other smoking materials, with a similar fire in Bushbury claiming two lives.

West Midlands Fire Service said blazes started by smoking materials such as cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and lighters resulted in more deaths than any other type of fire and issued guidance of steps to take to avoid fires.

The fire service has issued safety tips for smokers, including:

Always make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking any sort of drugs or have been drinking alcohol. It’s very easy to fall asleep while your cigarette is still burning. Never smoke in bed

Never leave lit cigarettes, cigars or pipes unattended – they can easily overbalance as they burn down

Use a proper, heavy ashtray that can’t tip over easily and is made of a material that won’t burn and don’t let the ash or cigarette ends build up in it

A small amount of water in the ashtray will help to make it safer

Tap your hot ash into an ashtray, never a wastebasket or bin containing other rubbish

Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach. Ideally, buy child-resistant lighters and matchboxes.

"Of course, we would much rather that people didn’t smoke but do appreciate that many people find it difficult to stop," the spokesman added.