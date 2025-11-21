Pelsall could get up to 350 new homes on greenbelt

Housing developer Miller Homes hopes to transform green belt land off Lichfield Road in Pelsall.

Miller is currently preparing an outline planning application for the project and has invited residents in the village to have their say.

The 21.69 hectare site has been put forward for housing for prospective developers in the draft Local Plan.

In the document Walsall Council has suggested that 580 dwellings could be built there.

The agricultural fields are just north-east of York’s Bridge on Norton Road, a major route into Pelsall.

The historic bridge was, until recently, a single lane which led to bottlenecking at peak times.

Walsall Council is currently building an additional road bridge next to the existing one which will then be pedestrianised. The project is due to finish at the end of 2025.

The housing proposal, titled ‘Canalside Living’ includes a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom houses, with 40 per cent of them being affordable homes.

It also plans to deliver ‘attractive green spaces’, enhanced pedestrian routes along the Essington and Wyrley Canal, including a ‘uniquely designed’ boardwalk.

The proposed access to the new estate is off Lichfield Road.

Miller Homes said: “Our plans have been carefully designed to consider the existing landscape features of the site and to build a thriving canalside community.

“The site will feature green corridors and plentiful open spaces, creating an attractive living environment that encourages outdoor recreation and active travel.”