Floral tributes left for 'selfless' woman who died after Bescot Station stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was seriously hurt after she was stabbed at the train station on Sunday evening.

British Transport Police officers were called to the scene just after 11.25pm to reports of a serious assault.

Flowers have been left at Bescot Stadium Station

They found the 27-year-old with stab injuries and she was taken to hospital where she died with her family by her side on Wednesday.

Floral tributes now adorn Bescot Stadium Station in tribute to Rhiannon, who was described by her family as "a fighter".

Flowers now adorn the train station

In a statement issued by the British Transport Police, her loved ones said: "The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Deng Cholmajek, aged 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder.

Police at Bescot Stadium Station on Monday

He appeared before Walsall Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of October 21.

Police pictured at Bescot Stadium Station after the incident

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.