Care home to open in Walsall conservation area

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lpb22

Up to six children with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties will be housed in the Gothic-style property at 16 Birmingham Road.

Care provider Homes and Healthcare Midlands Ltd specialises in caring for those who require 24-hour support due to challenging needs or behaviours, a mental health diagnosis or learning difficulties. The care home will be the third in Walsall-owned and operated by the provider.

It is planned that between four and five children from Walsall and the West Midlands will live at the property at any one time with the sixth space available for short notice referrals.

The new premises will create up to 25 permanent jobs, with ten members of staff on rotation at the property. None will be living or sleeping there and night time staff will be on site to supervise only.

The property. located on the corner of Birmingham Road and Hanch Place, was last used as offices for Sohan’s Accountants. It dates back to the Victorian era and is classified by the council as a non-designated heritage asset, meaning it is considered significant to the local heritage.

External alterations to the property include the installation of additional roof lights and a two-metre high timber fence to enclose the garden.

Internally, the staircase will be moved back to its original location at the rear of the property and the former offices and classrooms will be developed into a dining room, kitchen and kitchenette, six en-suite bedrooms, three lounges and a laundry room.

Agent Star Planning and Development said: “The objective is that the property would operate in a way not dissimilar to a large household associated with a six bedroom dwelling.

Creating a welcoming, safe, accessible and supportive environment, providing personal space, choice and expression of preference, security and care which meets their developmental needs.”