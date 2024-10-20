Tributes pour in for Aldridge firefighter after WMFS announce his death

West Midlands Fire Service announced the death of Rob Punshon who served at Perry Barr and Aldridge Fire Stations before being part of the response team.

WMFS posted on social media: "We are devastated by the death of our Colleague, Rob Punshon.

"Rob joined us in June 2007, serving his first 4 years at Perry Barr on Red Watch. Over the next thirteen years Rob served at Aldridge before becoming an integral part of the Response team at Headquarters."

He added: "Rob was known for his calm demeanour and ability to see the positive in everything. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time."

Former colleagues posted their memories of working with Rob on social media, praising his work ethic and humour.

Pete Walters said: "Very sad to hear of Rob’s passing, fond memories of working with Rob who had a naturally special way about him, always smiling and joking. God bless you mate."

Zach Villers added: "Rob was one of a kind - authentic, professional, kind, considerate, genuine and genuinely laugh out loud funny. If ever I was having a tough day, I would seek Rob out and I would soon have a smile on my face. Rest in peace mate."

Terry Draper added: "Rob was such a character and a good friend , had many a good laugh at Perry Barr red, I’m saddened to hear of his passing, my condolences to his family."

And Helen Sherlock said: "This is such sad news😢. Rob was a lovely, gentle and very funny colleague. Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues."