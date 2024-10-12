Hemant honoured for service to health in the Black Country

Hemant Patel, associate director of Medicines and Clinical Policy at the ICB was presented the award for his role in improving health outcomes for people living in Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

Hemant first qualified as a pharmacist in 1999 and since then has worked for organisations including Boots the Chemist and then a number of NHS Trusts in Wolverhampton, Walsall and the Black Country.

In his current role as associate director of Medicines and Clinical Policy, Hemant helps to commission them for people in the Black Country and has also recently been awarded a fellowship from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

Hesaid: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have my work recognised in this way and to receive such a prestigious honour from the University of Wolverhampton. I’m not completely sure how this all came about, after all you don’t come to work and serve your local community to receive awards.

"But it’s a wonderful feeling to know that others are looking at what you’ve done and achieved in the field of pharmacy and prescribing.

“I have worked with the university for more than ten years now and I’m incredibly grateful to all those that have supported me in that time, in particular Professor Ruth Edwards, who is head of school of pharmacy, the board of governors and the vice chancellor.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I always aspired to work in healthcare and even back then pharmacy had a special appeal to me.

"It has been a privilege to be able to help improve the safety of prescribing, supply and administration of medicines for local people and I’m always encouraging our fellow pharmacy professionals to work to the very best of their ability to help maximise the benefits for our patients.”

Mark Axcell, Chief Executive Officer for the NHS Black Country ICB, said: “Hemant plays a vital role in improving patient care in the Black Country and it’s brilliant he has been recognised with such a prestigious award by the University of Wolverhampton.

“He embodies commitment and dedication to the field of pharmacy and works tirelessly to help improve the safety of prescribing, supply and administration of medicines for our patients.

“He is a fantastic leader and colleague and is a brilliant ambassador for pharmacists in the Black Country, so on behalf of the ICB I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Hemant.”