Extended police powers in place across Walsall following shooting

West Midlands Police has announced that Section 60 powers will be in place across the borough until 9.30am on Saturday following the incident on Charles Foster Street in Darlaston on Friday morning.

A man was left seriously injured after being shot leading to the powers, which allow officers to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds, being put in place.

A spokesman for the force said: "We will be using Section 60 powers across Walsall this evening and overnight after a man was seriously injured after being shot.

"Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

"The powers will be in place until 9.30am tomorrow (Sat) and will cover the whole of Walsall.

"As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe.

"We are investigating after a man was shot on Charles Foster Street, Darlaston.

The section 60 powers will be in place across the whole of Walsall borough. Photo: West Midlands Police

"We were called to the street shortly after 9am. A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for witnesses or people with information especially mobile or dashcam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 944 of 11 October.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Chief Inspector Sam Jones, of Walsall Police, said: “We’re working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further incidents.

“We don’t use section 60 powers lightly, but we will use all our powers to ensure the safety of people in the area.

"We understand incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community and we will have extra officers on the streets today and over the coming days to offer reassurance."