Police hunt gunman after man seriously injured in morning Darlaston shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The victim, who is in his 40s, was found on Charles Foster Street, Darlaston, shortly after 9am today.

The man was taken to hospital and is currently in a stable condition with West Midlands Police now launching an appeal to find the gunman,

The force has said extra officers will be out on the streets to offer reassurance to residents following the shooting.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlaston today.

The incident occurred on Charles Foster Street in Darlaston on Friday morning. Photo: Google Street Map

"We were called to Charles Foster Street shortly after 9am. A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for witnesses or people with information especially mobile or dashcam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 944 of 11 October.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"We understand incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community and we will have extra officers on the streets today and over the coming days to offer reassurance."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by police to a shooting on Charles Foster Street in Darlaston just after 9am.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed to hospital."