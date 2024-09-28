Stop and search powers extended after man stabbed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police officers in Walsall were given Section 60 powers across Saturday night and into Sunday morning at 7am.

Officers used Section 60 powers across the town last week following an incident on Tuesday evening where a man was attacked and taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.

The incident occurred on Wolverhampton Road, near Asda Express service station, around 9.30pm. Section 60 powers allow officers to stop and search people without the need for reasonable grounds, with the force stating that the focus was on keeping people safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We've extended our Section 60 powers across Walsall today and throughout the evening.

"The powers have been extended until 7am tomorrow (Sun) morning.

"The extra powers allow us to search people without the need to have reasonable grounds. Our aim is to keep everyone safe.

"The Section 60 is in place for the whole of the Walsall borough.

"It follows a serious incident on Tuesday (Sep 24) on Wolverhampton Road, close to Asda Express service station, shortly before 9.30pm.

"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident. We are investigating and would appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to please contact us.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who was passing through the area and may have dashcam footage of what happened.

"People who can assist us should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number log number 5284 of 24/09/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"In an emergency dial 999."