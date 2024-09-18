In pictures: Walsall in the noughties – do you recognise it?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The noughties doesn't seem like that long ago, does it? Well, twenty-five years later and here we are.

Lots has changed in Walsall town centre, with the development at the top of Park Street taking place and a new football club shop selling all kinds of fan merch.

Not only that, but an extra special birthday paw-ty took place for two adorable poodles. They even had their own cake.

Take a look through some photos from the Express & Star archives from the 1990s. Wait until you see the last one...

June, 1996: Tension mounts for England supporters watching the match live at the Black Swan pub in Walsall town centre.

June 1996: On the next table... England supporters Carl Horton (left), Lisa Pryce, and Dave Heeley were left feeling dejected after the England v Germany match at the Black Swan.

July 1996: The Bridge, Walsall town centre.