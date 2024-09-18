In pictures: Walsall in the noughties – do you recognise it?
Take a step back in time to Walsall in the noughties.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The noughties doesn't seem like that long ago, does it? Well, twenty-five years later and here we are.
Lots has changed in Walsall town centre, with the development at the top of Park Street taking place and a new football club shop selling all kinds of fan merch.
Not only that, but an extra special birthday paw-ty took place for two adorable poodles. They even had their own cake.
Take a look through some photos from the Express & Star archives from the 1990s. Wait until you see the last one...
June, 1996: Tension mounts for England supporters watching the match live at the Black Swan pub in Walsall town centre.
June 1996: On the next table... England supporters Carl Horton (left), Lisa Pryce, and Dave Heeley were left feeling dejected after the England v Germany match at the Black Swan.
July 1996: The Bridge, Walsall town centre.