Grief-stricken mum delivers petition to No 10 to help secure children's hospice's funding

Liz Bishop, visited Downing Street yesterdayon Wednesday to deliver a petition calling for the safeguarding of a £2 million funding stream for Acorns Children’s Hospice which has a centres in Walsall and Birmingham.

The petition was launched by Acorns, which also has a centre in Worcester, in July going on to gather 10,941 signatures from supporters.

Liz and Acorns chief executive Trevor Johnson delivered a box of signatures to Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

She joined the campaign following the tragic death of her daughter, Lily-Mai Bishop, who was cared for by Acorns through her four-year fight with a brain tumour.

Sadly she passed away on June 25, 2018, aged just seven.

Liz said: “Acorns is such an amazing place. They were there for us and Lily-Mai, catering for our every need. They are still helping us now and will do into the future too. We’ll forever feel like part of the Acorns family.

“This campaign is so close to my heart. More and more families need Acorns for love and care at the most difficult times. To think there could be families like ours in the future who’ll miss out on these vital services is just unimaginable.

“I hope the Government listens to our campaign and does something urgently to make sure Acorns and every children’s hospice is protected, this year and long into the future.”

The funding forms part of the £25million NHS Children’s Hospice Grant which is distributed annually to children’s hospices across England.

The funding makes up around 13 per cent of Acorns' income, a total of £2million.

Without the grant, Acorns have said they, and many other children’s hospices, may have to cut vital services for life limited children and their families.

The sites are in Oak Tree Lane, Selly Oak, Walstead Road, Walsall, and Bath Road, Worcester,

Lily-Mai was born by emergency Caesarean at only 37 weeks in April 2011. Although she was born very tiny for her age, doctors had no concerns.

However, following blood tests Lily-Mai was diagnosed with a syndrome without a name (SWAN) – a condition so rare, it remains undiagnosed. The diagnosis came with the prognosis that Lily-Mai was life-limited.

The complex condition meant that Lily-Mai was unable to walk or talk, also leaving her with acute gastric problems and an unsafe swallow, meaning that she had a severe risk of choking.

Liz, from Worcester, said her ‘little fighter’ survived three years of her life before being given the second diagnosis of a brain tumour in July 2014. Since then, Liz and her family have been active campaigners for the Acorns charity, raising awareness and money for the services they provide.

Liz said: “I can’t thank Acorns enough for all their love and support during that time and afterwards. It was hard, obviously, I’d lost my child. But I didn’t have to worry about having a cry because I had to be strong for everyone or trying to be strong because I had Acorns supporting me and my family.

“If we didn’t have Acorns as part of our lives at that time, circumstances would have been very different. They were literally our family, our support network, and still are to this day.”

To find out more about the Children’s Care Matters campaign and how you can get involved, visit the Acorns website.