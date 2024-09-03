'Stupid' drug dealer started selling crack and heroin again days after being bailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adeeb Ahmed, of Rowan Road, Walsall, was caught with a large quantity of crack cocaine, heroin and £2,490 in cash on July 11 last year.

However, having been bailed Ahmed reactivated his "Flash line" just days later and continued to sell drugs until being arrested again in March this year.

Ahmed, 25, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin in March and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.