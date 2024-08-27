'Call 999 immediately if you see this missing Walsall man'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Walsall Police issued an appeal today for help to locate Derek, 75.

He is described as wearing blue denim jeans, a green trench coat and a flat cap.

The force asked that if anyone sees him to call 999 immediately, quoting PID number 448805.

Derek has gone missing from Walsall. Image: West Midlands Police

In the appeal, it said: "Have you seen Derek?

"The 75-year-old has gone missing from Walsall and we are concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as wearing blue denim jeans, a green trench coat and a flat cap.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 448805."