Top five pawfect eateries to take your dog in Wolverhampton, according to reviews
Today marks International Dog Day and to celebrate the occasion, we have put together a list of all of the best eateries in Wolverhampton which welcome four-legged friends according to Tripadvisor.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As a country full of dog lovers, most of us will take any excuse to spend time with our pet pooches.
And with today being International Dog Day, it is the perfect occasion to spoil your pup.
So with that in mind, we have put together a list of the top five dog-friendly eateries in Wolverhampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. The Mermaid
The Mermaid pub on Bridgnorth Road has come in at top spot, according to reviewers.