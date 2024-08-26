Express & Star
Close

Top five pawfect eateries to take your dog in Wolverhampton, according to reviews

Today marks International Dog Day and to celebrate the occasion, we have put together a list of all of the best eateries in Wolverhampton which welcome four-legged friends according to Tripadvisor.

Plus
By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

As a country full of dog lovers, most of us will take any excuse to spend time with our pet pooches.

And with today being International Dog Day, it is the perfect occasion to spoil your pup.

So with that in mind, we have put together a list of the top five dog-friendly eateries in Wolverhampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The Mermaid

The Mermaid pub. Photo: Google

The Mermaid pub on Bridgnorth Road has come in at top spot, according to reviewers.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular