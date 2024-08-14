Families enjoy day of fun to celebrate family hub anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event at North Family Hub in Blakenall was one of four celebrations of the family hubs, which are also based in the town centre, Brownhills and Darlaston, to mark one year since the hubs were first launched.

Families were treated to a variety of activities, including storytelling sessions, a teddy bears picnic, Henna tattoos, face painting, outdoor treasure hunts, arts and crafts, stay and play games, and even some messy fun.

Additionally, in a partnership with Arts Connect West Midlands and the National Literacy Trust, children who attended also received free craft gift boxes and walk and talk cards.

The event also brought together organisations who work in partnership with the Hubs all-year round, such as the NHS, Walsall Works, and West Midlands Police.

Oni Hamilton from the National Literacy trust enjoys a reading session with children at the hub

Other support services came along too, such as speech and language therapists.

Councillor Stacie Elson, Portfolio Holder for Children's Services at Walsall Council, said, "I am really proud of the Family Hubs team for everything they have achieved in their first year, alongside our partners and volunteers.

“The four Hubs are located in the heart of our communities and have been set up to provide direct support to families, acting as a one-stop shop of universal support.

"Since they launched last year, the Hubs have supported over 500 people, which includes parents/carers and children and young people.

“Seeing children, young people and their families come along to the event was great, seeing them have fun is really what this is all about, to build happy and healthy family communities in the borough."

Lottie Woolridge and Carly Grice enjoy a Teddy bears picnic

The final celebration event will take place on August 29 at West Family Hub at Ilmington House on Crescent Road in Darlaston, starting at 10am.