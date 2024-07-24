Walsall Council want views of residents over its four year plan

Leader of the council, Councillor Garry Perry, published the draft four-year-plan for the council specifying its key priorities for 2025-2029.

The 24-page document covers a huge range of topics, from children’s services, housing, health, ‘worklessness’, heritage and the environment. Each topic has several actions the council is planning to undertake to improve the borough.

While the vague multiple-choice questions on the consultation form are unlikely to bolster any opinions, for example, ‘To what extent do you agree with striving for excellence by providing efficient and effective services?’ is a question few would disagree with. Luckily, there are two boxes at the end of the form where residents can provide their comments about what they think should, or shouldn’t, be featured in the four-year plan.

The consultation runs from Wednesday, July 24 until Wednesday, September 18.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, urged people to get in touch and give their views.

He said: “We want to hear the views of local people, businesses and community organisations and I’d encourage everyone to respond to the consultation and let us know if our draft plan addresses your key concerns and issues for the borough. All responses will be carefully considered.”

To read the draft council plan and comment, click here. https://go.walsall.gov.uk/council-plan-consultation