Walsall residents and users of community garden welcome expansion of facilities

Caldmore Community Garden was started in 2011 on a derelict piece of land in the middle of the district and since then has been transformed into a vibrant community space which is seen as indispensable to residents in the area.

The newly extended facility is officially opened by Councillor Adrian Andrew.

A grant of over £83,000 was recently awarded for the improvements through Walsall Council’s Community Capital programme. It was used to extend the downstairs and kitchen area, more seating, storage space, a fire exit and cafe.

Pictured in the kitchen is Councillor Adrian Andrew with staff member Estelle Fisher.

The extension will enable the delivery of more training courses for volunteers and community members, cooking groups and social activities giving local people somewhere to learn skills and socialise. The garden itself is already used by schools in the area including Caldmore Village Primary School and Whitehall Junior School to learn about growing food.

Mohammed Arif, chairperson of the Caldmore Community Garden, said: “We are very excited about receiving the funding to extend the downstairs space and kitchen.

Pictured at the opening is Councillor Adrian Andrew with Helen Kirk and Karl Woodward.

“It will enable us to grow our offer of community activities, training courses, creative workshops, and to deliver them for the benefit of the local community.

"The larger space will be used as a community café at events, a training venue for Caldmore Community Garden volunteers and wider community members, and as a meeting space for our regular sessions including Men’s Shed, Women’s Tuesdays, Caldmore Tots, and Garden Saturdays.”

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “We are delighted to have supported the expansion of Caldmore Community Garden.

"We are committed to the growth and development of projects that benefit our residents, and the project is essential for the local community. The extension that they have built will help them to provide even more services and opportunities.

“It’s been great to come back and see the difference that has been made, the extension looks fantastic and will be a real asset for people in the area.”