NHS staff honoured for combined 12,405 years of service
Walsall and Wolverhampton NHS staff have been celebrated for their milestones in a combined 12,405 years of service.
By Lauren Hill
This year's first joint Long Service Awards took place at The Grand Station in Wolverhampton and celebrated both The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust staff.
A total of 243 dedicated workers were in attendance to celebrate reaching NHS working milestones of 20 years or more.
Those awarded were presented with a certificate and badge as recognition for their continued dedication and commitment.
Caroline Walker, interim group chief executive, said: "It is an absolute privilege to be a part of this special occasion.