New headteacher at Walsall school 'committed to making academy a cornerstone of the community again'

Special school Mary Elliot Academy in Bloxwich has announced Rebecca Davies will step into the role.

The landmark appointment signals the next step in a new chapter for the academy, which began when it joined Thrive Education Partnership in 2023.

Rebecca, who joined Mary Elliot Academy over a decade ago, has taken on various roles at the school before being appointed headteacher.

It follows her tenure as joint leader with Rachael Bowen immediately after the school became an academy.

Rebecca Davies and Abdullah Khalid at Mary Elliot Academy

Rachael now takes up the role of deputy headteacher.

Rebecca said: "I am incredibly honoured to take on this role. Our students are remarkable, and I am committed to making the academy a cornerstone of the community once again.

"Together with our talented staff, we are determined to drive the academy forward and ensure our students have even more opportunities to become active, engaged members of society."

Mary Elliot Academy caters to students with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), offering state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, multi-sensory rooms, and a sports hall with climbing and dance studio facilities.

The academy is divided into four departments, each specialising in different learning needs, ensuring personalised and effective education for all students.

Rebecca highlighted the importance of community engagement in her vision for the academy.

"We are committed to re-establishing strong connections with the local community, including mainstream schools and the local authority," she said.

"By working together, we can create a more inclusive environment and ensure that our students receive the tailored support they need to thrive."

Since the school became an academy, it has also formed a new governing board, chaired by Abdullah Khalid, who expressed his confidence in Rebecca’s leadership and the academy’s upward trajectory.

He said: "Since joining the governing board, I have been deeply impressed by the dedication and progress at Mary Elliot Academy. Rebecca and Rachael have made tremendous strides in improving the academy’s standards, and with Rebecca’s appointment as headteacher, I am confident that we will continue to see significant positive changes.

"Over the past year, the academy has seen remarkable progress in various areas. Initiatives to improve student wellbeing, enhance teaching methodologies, and strengthen community ties have been central to this success. The leadership team’s dedication has not only uplifted the academy’s standards but also inspired a renewed sense of pride among staff, students, and parents.

"Our goal is to help every student become an active member of the community. By understanding and addressing their individual needs, we can provide them with the best opportunities to succeed."