Bus services diverted following Walsall crash

Commuters are being warned to check ahead of travelling following a crash in Walsall.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of Weston Street, Walsall, to reports of a collision.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.17pm today.

Bus services have been forced to divert from the route, with the National Express West Midlands diverting the 4 and 4M both ways.

Weston Street, Walsall, near to where the incident took place

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a collision at Weston Street, Walsall, 4 and 4M are diverting both ways via Wednesbury Road, Bescot Crescent and Broadway West.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

