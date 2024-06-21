Bus services diverted following Walsall crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of Weston Street, Walsall, to reports of a collision.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.17pm today.

Bus services have been forced to divert from the route, with the National Express West Midlands diverting the 4 and 4M both ways.

Weston Street, Walsall, near to where the incident took place

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a collision at Weston Street, Walsall, 4 and 4M are diverting both ways via Wednesbury Road, Bescot Crescent and Broadway West.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.