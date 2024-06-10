Application to turn house in Walsall into residential care home is lodged
A house in Walsall could be turned into a children's residential care home if plans are approved.
Nottingham-based St Benedicts Care Solutions has applied to change a residence at Holtshill Lane, Chuckery.
If granted. it would see the property house three residents with two full-time employees.
The application also proposes demolishing an existing garage to provide five car parking spaces and the erection of a rear extension to provide more living space.
It says a public footpath will be affected by the building work.
The deadline for comments on the proposed scheme is June 20 and they should be made by e-mail to planningservices@walsall.gov.uk or in writing to Head of Planning and Building Control, Civic Centre, Darwall Street Walsall.