Application to turn house in Walsall into residential care home is lodged

Nottingham-based St Benedicts Care Solutions has applied to change a residence at Holtshill Lane, Chuckery.

If granted. it would see the property house three residents with two full-time employees.

The application also proposes demolishing an existing garage to provide five car parking spaces and the erection of a rear extension to provide more living space.

It says a public footpath will be affected by the building work.

The deadline for comments on the proposed scheme is June 20 and they should be made by e-mail to planningservices@walsall.gov.uk or in writing to Head of Planning and Building Control, Civic Centre, Darwall Street Walsall.