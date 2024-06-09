Police 'worried' for missing man said to have travelled to Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say they are "worried" about Joseph, who has gone missing from Handsworth, Birmingham.

The 35-year-old left home and said he was heading to Walsall.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Joseph

West Midlands Police said he may be "anywhere in the region".

The force has issued a picture of Joseph in a bid to track him down.

Anyone with information over his whereabouts has been asked to call 999, quoting PID 3046.