Police 'worried' for missing man said to have travelled to Walsall
Police are searching for a missing man who is believed to have travelled to Walsall.
Officers say they are "worried" about Joseph, who has gone missing from Handsworth, Birmingham.
The 35-year-old left home and said he was heading to Walsall.
West Midlands Police said he may be "anywhere in the region".
The force has issued a picture of Joseph in a bid to track him down.
Anyone with information over his whereabouts has been asked to call 999, quoting PID 3046.