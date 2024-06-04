Drivers set to face park charge increases across Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The price to park in Walsall town centre car parks is set to increase in some car parks by nearly 50 per cent on Friday, June 28 after an announcement by Walsall Council of new charges.

Walsall Council said the increase in off-street parking charges was approved in line with the Walsall Metropolitan Borough (Civil Enforcement Off-Street Parking Places) Order 2019.

The first scheduled increase will see prices to park for up to two and four hours increase at the short stay car parks at Green Lane, Hatherton Road multi-storey, High Street/Upper Rushall Street, Intown, Upper Rushall Street, Whittimere Street and Wisemore.

For up to two hours from Monday to Saturday, there will be a 45 per cent increase from £1.10 to £1.60, while for up to four hours, there will be an 18 per cent increase from £2.20 to £2.60.

Green Lane Car Park is one of a number of town centre car parks in Walsall which will see a price increase. Photo: Google Street Map

The second scheduled increase will see prices to park for up to two and four hours increase for the long stay car parks at Ablewell/Tentarra Street, Bate Street, Day Street, Intown Row, Lower Rushall Street, Mountrath Street, Walhouse Road, Ward Street and Warewell Street.

For up to two hours from Monday to Saturday, there will be a 45 per cent increase from £1.10 to £1.60, while for up to four hours, there will be an 18 per cent increase from £2.20 to £2.60 and an increase of 28 per cent from £2.50 to £3.20.

There will also be a 10 per cent increase for season ticket prices for Bate Street and Day Street car parks, with a one month season ticket increasing from £50 to £55, a three month season ticket increasing from £150 to £165 and a six month season ticket increasing from £600 to £660.

Walsall Council have been contacted for a comment.