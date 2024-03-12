Harleigh Hepworth: Two teenagers in court charged with murder of 17-year-old

The 17-year-old, from Staffordshire, was found with stab wounds in West Park in Park Road West, Wolverhampton, on March 7 at around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today via video link charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes as a second youth, aged 17, who also could not be named, was charged over Harleigh's murder. He was due to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court today.

The 16-year-old from Birmingham, who was wearing a grey and orange coloured top, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the proceedings.