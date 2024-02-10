Travel chaos as overturned vehicle diverts bus routes in Walsall

Road users are being told to expect delays to regular travel after a vehicle overturned on the A34 Birmingham Road, Walsall, leading to heavy congestion on the route.

The incident was first reported at 1.40pm this afternoon and has led to a number of bus routes also being diverted from their regular line of travel.

The National Express services 51 and 51X have been disrupted due to the incident, with commuters warned to expect delays to bus travel through the area.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Overturned vehicle partially blocking A34 Birmingham Road #Walsall. Congestion on approach

"51 and X51 may be delayed. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.