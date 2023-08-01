Pic in Walsall of Travellers on land just off Proffitt Street

Around three camping caravans and multiple vehicles have been spotted sitting on the patch of grass near the junction of the A4210 and Proffitt Street in Walsall.

The makeshift camp, which was reported to have moved on the land this week, consists of at least three caravans, four vehicles, and a number of bottles of gas, tables and appliances.

Walsall Council said that they are aware of the encampment, and are in talks with the travellers to move them on.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "The Council is aware of the situation and has been engaging with the travellers.

"We anticipate the unauthorised encampment to be vacated later today."