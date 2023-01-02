Man now in stable condition following Walsall crash which left another man dead

The scene in Leamore Lane, Leamore, Walsall

The crash happened, in Leamore Lane, Leamore, between the Odell Road junction and the canal bridge shortly before 6.45am on Friday.

A man, aged 46, died at the scene, while a 48-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash outside MSGT Motors.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed the 48-year-old is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information relating to the crash can email the force at FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk or alternatively message live chat at west-midlands.police. UK or call 101.