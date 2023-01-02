Notification Settings

Man now in stable condition following Walsall crash which left another man dead

By Lisa O'Brien

A 48-year-old man left with life-threatening injuries following a crash is now in a stable condition.

The scene in Leamore Lane, Leamore, Walsall
The crash happened, in Leamore Lane, Leamore, between the Odell Road junction and the canal bridge shortly before 6.45am on Friday.

A man, aged 46, died at the scene, while a 48-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash outside MSGT Motors.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed the 48-year-old is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information relating to the crash can email the force at FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk or alternatively message live chat at west-midlands.police. UK or call 101.

Quote log number 614 of December 30.

