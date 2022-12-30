Walsall Council Building.

The group of 210 men arrived at the hotel in the Walsall borough on around December 22 without advanced notice, with half believed to be from Afghanistan.

The sudden arrival has sparked fury from Walsall Council chiefs and officers who were critical of the Home Office and Serco, which runs the contract for the dispersal scheme.

A senior figure told the Express & Star the situation was "absolutely disgraceful" with the authority being left to pick up the pieces – and the tab – after the arrival out of the blue.

The source confirmed they would be taking it up with the Government whilst they step in to support the migrants, half of which are believed to be from Afghanistan.

It is believed the hotel, which the Express & Star has chosen not to name, has been block-booked for a few months with the public unable to stay there during this period.

Serco said the safety of wellbeing of the asylum seekers is its first priority, with the responsibility for communicating with the council resting with the Home Office.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6 million a day.

"The use of hotels is a temporary solution, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."