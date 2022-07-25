The car after it crashed into a fence. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Paramedics were called to the junction of Upper Rushall Street and Town Hill in Walsall at 3.48am on Monday after receiving reports of a single-car crash.

Ambulance staff arrived to find a car had left the road and crashed into a fence.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a car which had left the road and collided with a fence. The driver, a man, was out of the vehicle and in a ditch. The team of ambulance staff assessed the man and found he had sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

"They commenced advanced trauma care whilst working closely with fire colleagues to extricate the man rapidly from the ditch.

“Once stabilised, the man was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.”