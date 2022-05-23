Walsall restaurant boss claims road chaos cost business £30k

Ran Sohal, who owns Shimla Peppers/Balloons in Ablewell Street, Walsall. PIC: Ran Sohal

Ran Sohal says his 44-year-old business, Shimla Pinks, relies heavily on customers driving into the car park.

But he claims ongoing work to install new bus lanes has been ‘a disaster’ which has cost him tens of thousands in lost revenue – and plans to sue for compensation.

Regional transport bosses say the Sprint Phase One will create fast-track bus lanes, bus stops and alter traffic flows for the better.

The outdoor seating area at Shimla Peppers in Walsall. PIC: Ran Sohal.

But Mr Sohal, whose restaurant business on Ablewell Street also functions as a wine bar, says it has resulted in losses of £3,000 per week over the past few months compared with the same time last year.

Mr Sohal also claimed there had been a lack of notice or consultation over road closures which affected his business.

He said he will be putting in a claim for compensation with the West Midlands Combined Authority, who are carrying out the works.

The scheme involves work on Ablewell Street, Bridge Street, Town Hill and the A34 Birmingham Road.

Sprint will run along the A34 from Birmingham, through Great Barr and onto Walsall and include routes to Solihull and the airport.

Inside Ballons Wine Bar/Shimla Peppers in Walsall. PIC: Ran Sohal

The tram like vehicles have been promised to be more reliable, frequent and a greener mode of transport, also helping to ease congestion.

Work has been taking place in the town centre for more than six months and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said it is due to be completed in June.

Mr Sohal, who opened the restaurant and bar in 1978, said closures to traffic had prevented people coming in or out of their car park at peak times while he said he had also witnessed the same patch of road being dug up soon after it had been resurfaced.

On week nights between May 3 and May 11, overnight road closures were implemented from 7pm until 6am giving the restaurant only two hours to trade after opening at 5pm.

He said: “The pandemic was bad enough, however the so called road improvements around Ablewell Street and Town Hill have caused significant damage to my business and my well being.

“Personally I believe that it is unworkable, expensive and would prove to be a disaster. Works have been delayed and we are currently losing around £3,000 per week – it is dire.

“There have been times when they have closed the road off for a period without a warning. On occasions, our customers have not been able to leave at 8.30/9pm and had to wait until 10pm or longer.

“They’ve not been able to get out so they became prisoners within the restaurant.

“Contractors didn’t put any signs of ‘businesses are open as usual’. There have been no warnings apart from a leaflet regarding the recent overnight closures.

“The effect it has had in terms of morale and well-being is we are continually in a state of stress and nobody has taken responsibility.

“We’ve been here a long time and we like to think we do make a bit of a difference. But Walsall is on it’s knees. Small businesses that are left around here are the heartbeat of the town.”

A spokesman for TfWM said: “There has been ongoing consultation with businesses in Ablewell Street throughout planning and construction work on Sprint.

“As a result of these conversations parking bays were opened nearby and double yellow lines suspended in the area to assist customer parking. Pedestrian access to businesses has been maintained throughout.

“Small businesses can apply to the council for business rate relief if their premises are impacted by road or building works.

“TfWM apologises for the inconvenience caused by the works, which are due to finish very soon.

“Looking ahead Sprint, by making bus travel more attractive to residents, is expected to deliver more footfall and improve the environment and air quality in Walsall town centre.”