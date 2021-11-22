The aftermath of the crash in Broadway, Walsall. Photo: SnapperSK

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed but two cars were left with major damage after the collision happened on Broadway on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were sent to the crash, which happened near the junction with Magdalene Road next to the University of Wolverhampton's Walsall campus.

Broadway was shut between Delves Green Road and Birmingham Road while the incident was dealt with and specialist police collision investigators examined the scene.

The aftermath of the crash near the University of Wolverhampton's Walsall campus. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos showed how one red car ended up on its side between a tree and a hedge while a white vehicle had its roof cut off after being left with severe damage to all four sides.

West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit posted at 8.30pm to warn people the road would be shut for several hours.

A spokesman said: "We are currently on scene with West Midlands Police's Traffic Unit at a serious collision on Broadway, Walsall.

Broadway was closed between Delves Green Road and Birmingham Road. Photo: SnapperSK

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all sent to the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

"The road is closed between Delves Green Road and Birmingham Road and will be for some time. Please plan your journey accordingly. Thank you for your patience."

West Midlands Fire Service said crews from Walsall and Wednesbury were sent to the scene and advised people to avoid the area.