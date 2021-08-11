No arrests over Walsall bus crash that left elderly woman seriously injured

The aftermath of the bus crash in Walsall town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The crash, which happen on Bradford Street in Walsall, saw the 40E Blue Diamond service smash head-on into a bus shelter after being involved in a collision with the 36 National Express bus at around 1pm on Tuesday.

A woman aged in her 90s was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being given advanced trauma care at the scene.

No further information has been given regarding her recovery.

Four other people were treated at the scene, while the shelter the single-decker bus hit near the Cenotaph was destroyed.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos from the scene showed how the front windscreen of the Blue Diamond bus was smashed, as were the windows of the bus shelter which almost fully collapsed.

Members of the public helped hold the shelter up and the area was cordoned off as paramedics, police officers and firefighters dealt with the incident.

Another elderly woman was seen being helped by police officers and firefighters next to the single-decker buses, while members of West Midlands Fire Service's technical rescue unit helped stabilise the bus shelter.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene on Bradford Place. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police has been approached for a comment as their investigation continues, with no arrests made to date.

A spokesman said after the crash: "If you can help us to understand what happened, contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting 1911-100821."

Transport for West Midlands have confirmed that it will not be launching an investigation into the crash as the incident happened at a bus stop.

The collision between the two buses left a woman with serious injuries and the bus shelter destroyed

A spokeswoman said: "We will not be launching an investigation as the incident happened at a bus stop, not at the bus station, it is not under our remit and would be a matter for highways.

"TFWM did clear the shelter and will be helping to install a new shelter, but we won't be involved in any investigation."