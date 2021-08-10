Pensioner seriously injured as bus destroys shelter in Walsall crash

The aftermath of the crash in Walsall. Photo: SnapperSK

The woman, aged in her 90s, was one of five people treated by paramedics after a bus shelter was destroyed in the crash in Bradford Place at around 1pm on Tuesday.

She was given advanced trauma care by paramedics and then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on blue lights.

One other female pedestrian was checked by medics along with one of the bus drivers and two passengers but all were discharged at the scene.

The 40E Blue Diamond service appeared to have smashed head-on into the shelter and was left in between the pavement and the 36 National Express bus. The shelter is next to the British Heart Foundation Shop and the Cenotaph in a busy area of the town centre.

The aftermath of the bus crash in Walsall town centre.

The aftermath of the bus crash in Walsall town centre.

Photos from the scene showed how the front windscreen of the Blue Diamond bus was smashed, as were the windows of the bus shelter which had almost fully collapsed.

Members of the public helped hold the shelter up and the road was closed as paramedics, police officers and firefighters dealt with the incident.

Another elderly woman was seen being helped by police officers and firefighters next to the single-decker buses.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene on Bradford Place.

Police at the scene in Bradford Place.

Police said the area would remain cordoned off as they began their investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A woman in her 90s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. The area is cordoned off while we investigate.

"We’re wishing the woman well and we’d like to thank everyone who looked after her and helped until emergency services took over.

"If can help us to understand what happened, contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting 1911-100821."

The bus shelter needed support to stay up.

The aftermath of the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “On arrival, crews found a bus which had collided with a bus shelter.

"One woman, who was inside the bus shelter at the time of the collision, was seriously injured and received advanced trauma care at the scene by ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

"A second pedestrian, a woman, was assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene with self care advice.

"A further three patients, the bus driver and two passengers, were assessed by ambulance staff and discharged at the scene."