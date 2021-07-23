Cooling off in new splashpad at Walsall Arboretum

By Dayna FarringtonWalsallPublished:

It's hot, hot, hot with temperatures soaring into the 80s and there is nothing quite so soothing as splashing around in cool refreshing water.

Cooling down in the splash pads, at Walsall Arbretum, Becky Snaiph and her niece Isabelle Elgerton, aged 8, both of Wolverhampton
Cooling down in the splash pads, at Walsall Arbretum, Becky Snaiph and her niece Isabelle Elgerton, aged 8, both of Wolverhampton

As the temperatures rose yesterday across the Midlands people were able to enjoy the fun of a cooling spray of water with the opening of Splash Pads at Walsall and Willenhall.

The fun features were finally switched on again at Walsall Arboretum, King George V Memorial Playing Fields, and Willenhall Memorial Park.

It did not take long before youngsters, and even adults, flocked to take advantage of the cooling water sprays.

Walsall Council now plans to keep the Splash Pads open daily from now until September 5.

The water jets will be firing up between 11am to 5pm each day.

However, officials have said that the continued opening of the Splash Pads will be dependent upon the weather conditions and Government Covid-19 restrictions.

Councillor Oliver Butler, the local authority's portfolio holder for clean and green, said: "It is good to see the Splash Pads up-and-running at the Arboretum, especially as the weather has been so hot these last few days.

"It is a great opportunity for children to cool off.

"The Splash Pads at Walsall Arboretum, King George V Memorial Playing Fields and Willenhall Memorial Park have now reopened following the national Covid-10 restrictions being lifted on July 19.

"They will remain open, subject to weather conditions and any national announcements, until Sunday September 5.

"Opening hours will be from 11am to 5pm daily, weather dependent."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News