Decorated doctor puts life story on paper

Entitled 'Moments in Time: From Postman to Professor and Beyond', the book tells the life story of Professor Abdul Gatrad OBE, who has worked in the NHS for 45 years, holds a National award for Clinical Excellence, has written two textbooks and published more than 80 papers on paediatric issues in International journals.

Having halved the mortality of new-born babies in Walsall and for improving paediatric services he was made Freeman of the Borough of Walsall.

Professor Gatrad said: “It is a personal achievement for me to have managed to get my life story down in words because – as anyone writing a book knows – memories and events keep coming back to you and need to be included.

“The book is dedicated to my dear parents Jubaida and Mahomed Gatrad as well as my wife Valerie and our children Sabina, Adam, Soraya and Raffi.

"My parents’ words still resonate with me today.

"My father used to say: “What good you can do today – do it now.”

"How true that has turned out to be both in my professional work and my charity work.”

For his humanitarian work, Professor Gatrad was awarded an Honorary Doctorate (DSc) by the University of Wolverhampton.

He said: “I have been fortunate enough to meet and work with some

inspirational people through the years and hope that I may have inspired others too.”

Proceeds from the book, which costs £20, will help refugees in Bangladesh who have fled Burma.

More than 20 acres of land has been made available to build homes for the refugees through Professor Gatrad’s Midland International Aid Trust charity.

The book can be purchased directly from the author by emailing him at drgatrad@hotmail.com