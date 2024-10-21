Boy, 16, arrested after girl sexually assaulted in skate park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to Yarnfield Skate Park in Stone on Sunday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy from Stone was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody while enquiries continue and extra patrols are carried out around the town.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a boy after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Stone.

"At 3.35pm on Sunday, officers were called to Yarnfield skate park following reports that a girl in her early teens had been sexually assaulted.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting her at this time.

"We carried out swift enquiries and arrested a 16-year-old boy, of Stone, on suspicion of sexual assault.

"He remains in custody.

"We’ve got lots of neighbourhood officers patrolling the area today and carrying out increased patrols while our investigation continues.

"Anyone with any information that can help us is asked to call 101, quoting incident 467 of October 20, or by using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."